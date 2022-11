CHICKASHA, Okla. – On Thursday, December 1, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma basketball teams will have a Teddy Bear Toss as they face Southwestern Assemblies of God University on the basketball court. The USAO women will be aiming to improve their record to 8-0 as they tip-off at 6:00 PM, followed by the highly-anticipated men's game at 7:45 PM. As usual, these types of events are made possible by our Cornerstone Athletic Partners, Chicken Express and Standley Systems.

