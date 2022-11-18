Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men Conclude Season With 26th-Place Finish at NCAA XC Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah State's men's cross country team concluded its 2022 season by placing 26th at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. The only team not ranked heading into the finals, the Aggies finished with 618...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women's Basketball Loses to Arkansas State 63-57
JONESBORO, Arkansas - Utah State women's basketball built a double-digit lead in the first half but could not hold on as they fell to the Arkansas State, 63-57, inside of First National Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies started quickly in the first quarter, shooting 5-5 from 3-point range...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Becomes Bowl Eligible With 35-31 Win Over San José State
LOGAN, Utah – Grad senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. scored on a 3-yard run with 2:49 left in the game to life Utah State to a thrilling 35-31 Senior Night win over San José State on Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. With the win,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Camren Todd Wins NCAA Elite 90 Award for Second Time in Career
STILLWATER, Okla. – Camren Todd, a senior distance runner at Utah State, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Cross Country Championships, the NCAA announced Saturday. This is the second time Todd has received the award, and he is the only...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Cross Country Set For NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Utah State's men's cross country team is headed to the Sooner State for the NCAA Division I NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. Two Aggies on the women's side will also be competing in senior Mica Rivera and...
