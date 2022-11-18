Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe forced to wait as Qatar World Cup remains in thrall to Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi realised something needed to change. It is remarkable to say it now, especially given how easy Ligue 1 generally is for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine found French football unexpectedly difficult in his first season. He struggled with the physicality. Messi just wasn’t used to the robustness of the challenges. It greatly subdued his whole game. His entourage found all of his analytics were way down. He wasn’t involved much in play. It was, according to those who know him, “the worst season of his career”.It wouldn’t be Messi, though, if he didn’t take the challenge head...
Lionel Messi’s World Cup swansong might just be his best shot at glory
In the summer of 2016 Diego Maradona and Pelé were sitting in the Palais-Royal in Paris as part of a promotional event organised by a Swiss watch company. Afterwards the pair held a press conference and before long the topic of conversation turned to Lionel Messi. “He is a...
Netherlands defence brings best chance to finally win World Cup, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
The current Netherlands side are capable of doing what the 1998 team should have, and finally winning the World Cup, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The former Chelsea forward believes they are much more than “dark horses”.Hasselbaink was part of the squad that went so close in 1998, only losing to Ronaldo’s Brazil in the semi-finals on penalties, and says French clubmates told him that they were glad they didn’t have to play the Dutch. While that speaks to the immense quality of that Netherlands team, Hasselbaink believes that this side can go further.“I do think they have got...
Win or lose, watching Wales play in the World Cup will be a joyful, proud moment
When the Wales men’s team line up this evening for what will be a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad fy Nhadau at their World Cup opener, each player will know that he carries the hopes and dreams of a footballing nation. But more than that, he will know he has already helped make dreams come true.
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Is England vs Iran on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
England take on Iran on Monday as both sides begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Qatar.England will naturally be favourites for this Group B tie, though anything can happen in competions like this, and a draw or loss for the Three Lions here would hardly mark their first misstep at the first hurdle of a World Cup.That said, Gareth Southgate’s team began their last bid for a world championship with a victory over Tunisia four years ago, and the former England midfielder will hope for similar success against Iran.The two nations are joined by USA and Wales in...
