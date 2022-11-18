ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies spoil LSU's season?

The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller are joined by Wilson Alexander and Leah Vann of The Advocate to set the stage for Texas A&M's season-ending matchup with LSU. Also, Brown and Miller take an early look at the A&M men's basketball season.
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Allison Fields, Elena Karakasi earn academic honors

Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi made the College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Fields has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in health education, while Karakasi also has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student studying nutrition.
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn

Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy