Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview. “Which channel?”...
Socceroo Trent Sainsbury goes all-out to back Australia in Qatar - despite being dropped from the squad by his father-in-law Graham Arnold
Trent Sainsbury had every reason to ignore the World Cup in Qatar after he was overlooked for the Socceroos squad - but instead chose to showcase his support for Australia. The 30-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, where he was in the Doha crowd when Graham Arnold's men took on the might of France.
Just how bad do Britain’s trains have to get before the Tories act? | Helen Pidd
In the north of England in particular, rail companies such as Avanti are causing misery on a daily basis. This cannot go on, says Guardian North of England editor Helen Pidd
Made.com: symbol of the pandemic punt that popped post-Covid
Founders, early backers and banks won big in the craze for buying online retailers but investors at THG, Deliveroo and Virgin Wines lost out
Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government. His rise to the top will ease anxieties in the multiracial nation over greater Islamization under Muhyiddin and spark hopes that reforms for better governance will resume.
Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Western Pacific Appointments – Global Bulletin
WEST PACIFIC EXECUTIVE ROLES As the post-merger restructuring continues, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Gillian Zhao as president of its China operations. Tony Qiu is appointed SVP head of commercial, Western Pacific. Both positions report to James Gibbons, president and MD, WBD, in the Western Pacific region, which it defines as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China, and spans the group’s portfolio, including pay-TV, free-to-air television, theatrical, studios, direct-to-consumer and consumer products. A Warner Bros. veteran, who was named as Warner’s EVP in China in 2016, Zhao’s task is to lead “the strategic growth of WBD’s theatrical, TV distribution, home entertainment and...
Comments / 0