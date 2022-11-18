Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
UTRGV and Texas Set to Host Men's Basketball Doubleheader Monday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-2) is set to host a doubleheader with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (3-0) on Monday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. UTRGV plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Conlcudes Road Trip at Kansas on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (2-2) wraps up their road trip when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros will be back in action on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m....
Chris Irving, Nathaniel Ortega shine as San Antonio Vets beats Sharyland in 5A DII Texas football playoffs
Irving threw for four touchdown passes and Ortega tallied a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, defensively to help lead San Antonio Veterans to a hard-fought 35-23 win over Sharyland in their area round matchup in the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
goutrgv.com
#1 Volleyball Set for WAC Tournament Semifinals vs. #4 Utah Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (25-5), the #1 seed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament, faces the #4 Utah Valley University Wolverines (17-10) in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The first 500...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball closed out its road trip with a 73-43 loss to the Kansas University Jaywaks on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by junior Mele Kailahi who scored 17 points, on 6-of-9 shooting,...
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
goutrgv.com
UTRGV announces approval of football, women’s aquatics, band, spirit programs
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved the expansion of spirit programs and authorized the creation of marching bands and football and women's swimming and diving programs for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The approval came Thursday, and includes an...
Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
Corpus Chrisiti, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weslaco High School football team will have a game with John Marshall Harlan High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed. Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
The annual Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park. According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive. The village is set throughout the park […]
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
Comments / 0