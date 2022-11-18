PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed. Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]

