ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight. The...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats

DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat

STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Opens its Doors for 17th Annual Mighty Mo & More! FREE Holiday Event, Dec. 20

Come one, come all! The Fox Theatre invites the community to its 17th annual “Mighty Mo & More!” – a FREE event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Georgia Natural Gas. This annual, family-friendly event will celebrate the beloved Mollër organ with entertainment that pays tribute to both the renowned “Mighty Mo” and the Fox Theatre’s rich history. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the night will feature a festive mix of classic and new entertainment, including the traditional holiday-themed organ sing-along with American Theatre Society President Ken Double and an anticipated performance from The Grits whose band members include Fox Theatre’s own President and CEO Allan Vella along with Jeremy Rhett, Bobby Carter, Terry Cannon, and Bo Vaden!
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy