macaronikid.com
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
Here’s where Thanksgiving food giveaways are happening around metro Atlanta this weekend
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to give and enjoy over the next week. Channel 2 Action News has you covered for this upcoming holiday with plenty of food drives and giveaways around metro Atlanta. Here is a list of events happening this Saturday.
WSB Radio
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
Hosea Helps hosts Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday
Atlanta -based Hosea Helps, which has been feeding metro residents for decades, will hold a drive-thru turkey and food d...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats
DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
fox5atlanta.com
Person killed in Kroger parking lot shooting, Henry County police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said a person died in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood. Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. Police said officers responded to a report of someone shot at around 8 p.m. Investigators...
WSB Radio
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Richard Croy, 56, died in the fire that was reported around 5:30 Thursday morning. It happened at a home along the 5800 block of Riley Road in the northern part of the county.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat
STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
Monroe Local News
Many dogs and cats in Walton County Animal Shelter in need of a home this Christmas
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats, and kittens, without interest waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas. Without somebody stepping...
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Opens its Doors for 17th Annual Mighty Mo & More! FREE Holiday Event, Dec. 20
Come one, come all! The Fox Theatre invites the community to its 17th annual “Mighty Mo & More!” – a FREE event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Georgia Natural Gas. This annual, family-friendly event will celebrate the beloved Mollër organ with entertainment that pays tribute to both the renowned “Mighty Mo” and the Fox Theatre’s rich history. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the night will feature a festive mix of classic and new entertainment, including the traditional holiday-themed organ sing-along with American Theatre Society President Ken Double and an anticipated performance from The Grits whose band members include Fox Theatre’s own President and CEO Allan Vella along with Jeremy Rhett, Bobby Carter, Terry Cannon, and Bo Vaden!
