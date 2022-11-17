Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
Woman killed in Saturday crash near Troy
A woman is dead after a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Jennifer N. Menefee was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano at approximately 10:03 p.m. Saturday when her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned. The car then struck a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
alabamanews.net
State School Report Card Released, First Since Start of Pandemic
The Alabama State Department of Education has released the first report card on the performance of schools and school systems since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The 2021-22 report card includes public and charter schools statewide. The results are mixed based on factors including achievement, growth, graduation rate and student absenteeism.
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
wtvy.com
Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four East Alabama children missing since Thursday have been found safe and their father jailed. 34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan of Sylacauga faces Interference with Child Custody charges, according to multiple media reports who cite the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Buchanan’s children, who range in age...
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
Comments / 0