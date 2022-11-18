Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Stars rattle off 5 straight goals to upend Blackhawks
Radek Faksa scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 remaining as Dallas scored five goals in the final 9:45 to rally
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
BUF@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-8-1) conclude their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Sabres (7-11-0) at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing skid over the weekend with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
The Blue Jackets are set to party like it's 2003 tonight, as the team's Reverse Retro sweaters -- inspired by the "Tied and True" third jersey that debuted in '03 -- will see the ice for the first time as Columbus hosts Montreal. The Blue Jackets hope to continue a hot streak that includes a 4-1-1 record in the last six games while taking on a Montreal team they beat by a 6-4 score last Thursday.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
FRONT AND CENTRE
PITTSBURGH - It's no secret that centre depth is one of the most important keys to success in the NHL. Darryl Sutter often talks about his team's top three down the middle - Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund - and the stability, skill and options they give the Flames.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils
Get minute-by-minute updates from Prudential Center where the Oilers will attempt to snap New Jersey's 12-game win streak. The Edmonton Oilers take on the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who've won 12 straight games, at the Prudential Center on Monday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Oilers or listen...
NHL
No Monday Blues As Devils Extend Winning Streak to Thirteen | GAME STORY
Vitek Vanecek shines in Devils 5-2 win against the Oilers. There were probably no Sunday Scaries for the Devils last night, because there were certainly no Monday Blues. The Devils have tied a franchise record with their thirteenth consecutive victory, beating the Edmonton Oilers for the second time during the current streak.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Karlstrom, 24, has skated in 15 AHL regular-season games with Texas in 2022-23 and has recorded five points...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 23
* Buffalo became the eighth team in NHL history to score three times in the opening 2:13 of play - part of a hot start in Montreal that quickly became the fourth game in League history with at least four goals in the opening three minutes of action. * Buffalo...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
NHL
Sabres GM keeping calm despite eight-game losing streak
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres are not panicking despite an eight-game losing streak that has put a damper on what was a promising start to the season. "We were very purposeful and specific how we were building the roster this year, knowing that we're going to be extremely young and you're going to go through ups and downs, and we're well aware of that," general manager Kevyn Adams said Monday. "I'm calm right now, and I think calm is very important in these types of things, but I'm not comfortable. You could check my sleep habits, certainly not comfortable at all.
NHL
Crosby leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 20. FIRST STAR - SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Crosby led the NHL in goals (t-4),...
