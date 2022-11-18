BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres are not panicking despite an eight-game losing streak that has put a damper on what was a promising start to the season. "We were very purposeful and specific how we were building the roster this year, knowing that we're going to be extremely young and you're going to go through ups and downs, and we're well aware of that," general manager Kevyn Adams said Monday. "I'm calm right now, and I think calm is very important in these types of things, but I'm not comfortable. You could check my sleep habits, certainly not comfortable at all.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO