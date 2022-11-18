Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
bodyslam.net
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
bodyslam.net
House Of Black Returns On AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Jake Hager to retain his All Atlantic Championship. Following the match, QT Marshall and the factory interrupted and surrounded the ring. QT was trying to talk, but his mic cut out, the lights went black and the the House Of Black returned! Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews dismantled the best friends, the factory and security.
bodyslam.net
Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1
The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
bodyslam.net
Royal Rumble 2023 Has The Largest Gate In Event History
The Royal Rumble is raking in the money. Royal Rumble season is quickly approaching come January and already in November, the event is making big money moves. WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2023 is the biggest gate in companies history at $5 million, surpassing the previous best in 2017. As of this writing, nothing has been revealed as far as a card for the event, but we do know that Royal Rumble will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.
bodyslam.net
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
bodyslam.net
Lineup Revealed For BlackFriday AEW Rampage – 11/25/22
AEW Rampage (11/25/22):. Dark Order (Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10) vs. RUSH, The Butcher and The Blade. Remember, special 4PM ET start time on TNT this Friday!. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Earns A AEW Championship Match On AEW Dynamite
Ricky is coming for the gold. The finals of the AEW Championship eliminator took place tonight on AEW Dynamite when Ethan Page took on Ricky Starks. Despite being bandaged up from the attack at Full Gear from Brian Cage, Ricky Starks picked up the win! Ricky Starks will now face MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Winter Is Coming next month.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair wants Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have vastly similar career trajectories in the grand scheme of things. Both women coming up from NXT, both women fighting to solidify their spot on the WWE main roster and both women won the respective RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 37. Now, Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women’s Champion while Rhea Ripley is on the same brand, but has joined the Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Both women are set to battle at this Saturday’s Survivor Series inside of WarGames. But, they’re eventually destined to have a big singles match against each other. Speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Belair was asked about a match with Rhea and noted that she wants it at WrestleMania.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
bodyslam.net
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Drew Mclntyre Caught Asking Solo Sikoa If Roman Reigns Was Out Yet
Wrestling can be tricky in more ways than one. While the pros are in the ring, they’re in constant communication with everyone involved to make sure everything goes according to plan. Most of the time, the viewing audience doesn’t even catch when they’re communicating because they are, well, professionals. But, sometimes it gets caught on the camera audio and unfortunately for Drew Mclntyre, he was on the wrong end of being caught on film. During a recent segment when Drew was beating down Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, Drew asked Solo “Is he out yet?” In reference to Roman coming in from behind. A fan took to Twitter to show the video.
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis: I Think Right Now Is Really One Of The Best Times I’ve Seen The AEW Women’s Division
Maria Kanellis is now in AEW. Maria Kanellis currently takes charge with Women’s Wrestling Army and was a huge part of Ring of Honor’s women’s division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had spoken to Tony Khan regarding the women’s division in ROH underneath Tony’s leadership but without a TV deal currently, she says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW. Maria Recently spoke to Just Alyx about this.
bodyslam.net
Alex Hammerstone: I’m Still Very Much Trying To Figure Out Exactly What The Next Steps Forward Are
Alex Hammerstone has big aspirations in wrestling. Alex Hammerstone is the current Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and recently signed a deal with the company that will lock him down for years to come. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about the future. While Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hammerstone mentioned that he isn’t sure what’s next, but he’s looking to make history. He noted that he wouldn’t be satisfied if he didn’t capitalize on future opportunities.
bodyslam.net
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 officially set for ONE on Prime Video 7
Cup shots hopefully won’t prevent these two from fighting in early 2023. Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon...
bodyslam.net
Zack Clayton Is Excited To Be Apart Of AEW
The Reality is just getting started. ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton has signed with All Elite Wrestling in October. Zack is a reality star who stars on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” Clayton is also a pro-wrestler who we’ve seen preform on AEW Dark and AEW Rampage. Now, Zack sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he commented on the news and expressed his excitement about signing with AEW. Clayton stated that the deal had been a point of discussion for a while, and he also noted that he has been on the road with AEW every week.
bodyslam.net
Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez officially set for UFC 284
A huge flyweight bout has been added to UFC 284 in early 2023. Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez look to get back into title contention when the UFC returns to Australia in February. Kara-France and Perez will compete at UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth,...
Comments / 0