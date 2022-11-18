Wrestling can be tricky in more ways than one. While the pros are in the ring, they’re in constant communication with everyone involved to make sure everything goes according to plan. Most of the time, the viewing audience doesn’t even catch when they’re communicating because they are, well, professionals. But, sometimes it gets caught on the camera audio and unfortunately for Drew Mclntyre, he was on the wrong end of being caught on film. During a recent segment when Drew was beating down Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, Drew asked Solo “Is he out yet?” In reference to Roman coming in from behind. A fan took to Twitter to show the video.

2 DAYS AGO