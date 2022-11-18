Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Investigation continues a day after Grand Blanc Township condo fire
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a dozen families remain displaced after a fire swept through a condominium building at the Fairways of Woodfield. No one was hurt, but the building suffered severe damage. The Grand Blanc Township fire chief said investigators had not determined the cause of the fire or where in the building it started 24 hours later.
abc12.com
Flint man discovers military grade explosives concealed in a car door
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man made a surprise discovery of military grade explosives concealed in a car door over the weekend. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said a homeowner who lives on the city's north side found C4 explosives stashed in the door almost by accident on Saturday.
abc12.com
Saginaw County clerk upset new compensation policy could give elected officials a raise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has passed a policy that could one day raise the pay for the county's six elected officials. One of those elected officials is not happy with the policy, saying it's greedy that the others who may see their pay increase haven't spoken out against the policy.
abc12.com
For the first time, Saginaw City Council has women in tops spots and in the majority
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw's city council is making history, as the city's mayor and mayor pro tem are women and they are leading a council where women are in the majority. It's the first time that has happened. The city council held its first meeting since the November election, where...
abc12.com
Apartment fire damages Fairways of Woodfield building in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An apartment building caught fire at the Fairways of Woodfield complex in Grand Blanc Township on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Pinehurst Lane. The first Grand Blanc Township firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
abc12.com
Good Samaritans lose everything in Sanford house fire
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days before Thanksgiving, a Sanford couple known for their community service lost everything -- even their beloved dog -- in a house fire. Fred and Eleanor Post have been active members of the community supporting veterans, kids and even hosting Thanksgiving for people who have nowhere to go.
abc12.com
Oakland County man unknowingly wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old man won a Michigan Lottery game that he didn't know he entered. The lucky player claimed a $100,000 top prize from the final second chance drawing in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, which took place on Nov. 12. The winner bought an instant...
abc12.com
Flushing airman surprises little brother for Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing family is especially grateful their airman is home from serving in Saudi Arabia just in time for the holidays. It's been almost a year since the whole family has been together. They reunited in a special moment when big brother, Braden Locker, surprised his little brother, Easton Gunsell, at St. Robert Catholic School.
abc12.com
World Cup 2022 hits home for the city of Flint
Today, the U.S. men's soccer team kicked off the World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. As everyone streamed and tuned in with anticipation across the globe, here in Flint the excitement is rooted a bit deeper as U.S. men's soccer Performance Coach, Travis Thomas is a Flint native. Thomas...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is charged with threatening to kill the director of the FBI. Court documents unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department spell out the accusations against 32-year-old Neil Walter, who faces a maximum of five years in prison. He is charged in federal...
abc12.com
The Barn in Fenton hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Barn sports bar in Fenton is preparing for its eighth annual Thanksgiving community lunch. Over the years, the restaurant has provided free food to the community on Thanksgiving morning. The business says it is still accepting donations until the end of business hours Wednesday. Volunteers...
abc12.com
Giveaways help feed families for Thanksgiving amid record inflation
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The American Farm Bureau Federation expects a 20% hike in the average cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner over last year. A Mid-Michigan woman is feeling the weight of that inflation as she plans Thanksgiving dinner for her family. "The price of groceries are high, so this...
abc12.com
Contractors tie up Grand Blanc family's dog while on the job
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Family is angry with a Consumer's Energy contractor called "Energy Group" after a crew tied up their dog during a branch-clearing job on Wednesday. It's treatment they say was made worse by workers ignoring her when she started barking and whining in...
abc12.com
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
abc12.com
22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
abc12.com
AAA offers free tows over Thanksgiving to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Thanksgiving weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.
abc12.com
Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
abc12.com
Corewell Health asks for state help in dealing with RSV patients
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, is requesting emergency state help as it is inundated with RSV cases. The health system says it needs to add 48 beds and to designate 117 beds for intensive care. A combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are...
abc12.com
HS Football - D5 State Semifinal: Frankenmuth v. Detroit Country Day
LAPEER, MICH. (WJRT) - For the second time in three years Frankenmuth is headed to the state final. The Eagles defeated Detroit Country Day, 38-0.
abc12.com
7 Michigan State Spartans charged after altercation at Michigan game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Seven members of the Michigan State University football team are facing assault charges after an altercation after the annual rivalry game against the University of Michigan. Khary Crump is facing one felony count of felonious assault after he allegedly swung his helmet at a Wolverine...
Comments / 0