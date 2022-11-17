ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Brown
2d ago

you reach that level of power and yes you are immune, that's why the 1% do what ever they want to and get away Scott free, you go against their system you will end up worm food one way or another, kinda of let's you know what end your on in the food chain

Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
