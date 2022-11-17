Read full article on original website
Greg Brown
2d ago
you reach that level of power and yes you are immune, that's why the 1% do what ever they want to and get away Scott free, you go against their system you will end up worm food one way or another, kinda of let's you know what end your on in the food chain
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap
An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
American woman released from Saudi Arabian jail after two-day detention over tweets critical of the kingdom
Carly Morris has remained trapped in Saudi Arabia since 2019 when she took her daughter to visit her ex-husband's family as the country's guardianship laws favor the father.
Confusion erupts after Biden initially declines to discuss Poland missile incident at emergency roundtable
Conservatives on Twitter expressed confusion over President Biden initially declining to take reporters' questions about a missile which killed two people in Poland Tuesday.
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Israeli President says he is 'extremely pleased' with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks
(CNN) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he is "extremely pleased" with the "overwhelming reaction" to recent antisemitic comments from rapper and fashion designer Ye, also known as Kanye West. "We're all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It's antisemitism, it's racist, it's racism, xenophobia -- these...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
msn.com
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Although Biden previously signed off on a...
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
CNN
