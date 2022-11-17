ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Three Wise Men and a Baby' Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'

The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" RELATED: 1000-Lb. Sisters ' Tammy Slaton Getting a 'Lot More Hate' About Her...
GIBSONBURG, OH
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch

Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
E! News

Nick Carter Cuddles His 3 Children Amid Tour Break Following Aaron Carter's Death

Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. There's no place like home. Returning to the United States after the Backstreet Boys' European tour, Nick Carter soaked up some quality time with his three kids. In a sweet snap posted to Instagram on Nov. 13, the "I Want It That Way" singer is seen snuggling up in bed next to his son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19 month-old Pearl, who he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter. He captioned the adorable snap, "After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them."
Closer Weekly

Why Exes George Hamilton and Alana Stewart Are Now ‘Partners for Life’ Despite Divorce 47 Years Ago

On a recent hot, sunny California afternoon, George Hamilton and Alana Stewart went for a walk in their hilly Beverly Hills neighborhood. “Maybe I could have done this back when I first married you,” George huffed up an incline. Alana, who was recording their adventure, giggled. “Whew. Shall we set up camp here?” he joked by the side of the road.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Ringer

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise

Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."

