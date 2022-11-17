‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Payback Time on Young & Restless: Sally’s Perfectly Positioned to Burn Victoria for Firing Her — Here’s How
Is it time for Victor’s daughter to be brought down a notch?. Is it just us or has Victoria been particularly ruthless since the whole Ashland thing went down? There was a time when she was neck and neck with Adam in the “Who is most like their father?” sweepstakes but current-day Young & Restless has her pulling way ahead in that race.
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
SheKnows
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" RELATED: 1000-Lb. Sisters ' Tammy Slaton Getting a 'Lot More Hate' About Her...
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Jordan had been experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Nick Carter Cuddles His 3 Children Amid Tour Break Following Aaron Carter's Death
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. There's no place like home. Returning to the United States after the Backstreet Boys' European tour, Nick Carter soaked up some quality time with his three kids. In a sweet snap posted to Instagram on Nov. 13, the "I Want It That Way" singer is seen snuggling up in bed next to his son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19 month-old Pearl, who he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter. He captioned the adorable snap, "After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them."
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Padron’s Twin Boys Induced on Thanksgiving
Mykelti and Tony Padron's twin boys will be born soon! The 'Sister Wives' star revealed that she will be getting induced on Thanksgiving 2022. Here are all of the details so far.
Why Exes George Hamilton and Alana Stewart Are Now ‘Partners for Life’ Despite Divorce 47 Years Ago
On a recent hot, sunny California afternoon, George Hamilton and Alana Stewart went for a walk in their hilly Beverly Hills neighborhood. “Maybe I could have done this back when I first married you,” George huffed up an incline. Alana, who was recording their adventure, giggled. “Whew. Shall we set up camp here?” he joked by the side of the road.
The Ringer
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise
Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death
Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Paul Campbell Says Tyler Hynes Is a 'Natural-Born Baby Whisperer' in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
In addition to acting, Tyler Hynes has another talent to add to his list!. When walking the red carpet at Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" event last month, Paul Campbell revealed to PEOPLE one of the most shocking things he learned about his costar while filming their upcoming Christmas movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby.
