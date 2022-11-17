‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. There's no place like home. Returning to the United States after the Backstreet Boys' European tour, Nick Carter soaked up some quality time with his three kids. In a sweet snap posted to Instagram on Nov. 13, the "I Want It That Way" singer is seen snuggling up in bed next to his son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19 month-old Pearl, who he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter. He captioned the adorable snap, "After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them."

7 DAYS AGO