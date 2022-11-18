ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT for 11th straight victory

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0. The Devils have won 11 in a row for the third time in franchise history.

New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating to April 2018 — and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, William Nylander also scored and Murray made 30 saves. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his points streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

With Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.

BRUINS 4, FLYERS 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and Boston beat Philadelphia.

Tomas Nosek scored for the second straight game and Jake DeBrusk also had a goal to help the Bruins win their fifth straight and improve to 10-0 at home. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for his 12th victory in 12 starts.

Owen Tippett scored on a power-play for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight.

AVALANCHE 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to lift Colorado past Carolina.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored and Pavel Francouz made 46 saves to help the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes for the second time in six nights.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Sebastian Aho also scored and Antti Raanta made 12 saves.

STARS 6, PANTHERS 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice and Dallas held off Florida after losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.

Wedgewood was carted off the ice by paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period. Wedgewood made 21 saves.

Nils Lundqvist, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Dallas. Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk. scored for Florida.

LIGHTNING 4, FLAMES 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves and Tampa Bay beat Calgary.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 6, CANADIENS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and Columbus beat Montreal,

Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shot.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Harris, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal.

