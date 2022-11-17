Read full article on original website
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Drew Barrymore Gives a Glimpse into the Realistic Photos on Her Camera Roll
Drew Barrymore just got very real with her fans. The actress took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse inside her secret camera roll–a trend taking over the social media app. In the trend, people write text over the video that reads, "Hackers: 'send us 10k or we'll leak your camera roll,'" then it quickly cuts to ridiculous images that a person saves on their phone, and now we're getting to see inside Barrymore's!
Fans and Celebs React to Sweet Tribute on Leslie Jordan's Instagram
Leslie Jordan has been a staple in Hollywood since the '80s, and fans are showing their support after his Instagram account shared a sweet tribute to the actor. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 after reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, causing him to crash his car into the side of a building. He was 67.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
Tell Us Which TV Season Finales That Shocked You So Much Your Eyebrows Flew Off Your Face
I'm still screaming about the House of the Dragon ending!
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Daryl, Maggie, Negan, Rick and Michonne Live On: Your Guide to Every 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Series
The Walking Dead finale brought many of the survivors' stories to a close—but not all of them. There are several Walking Dead spinoffs in the works, in addition to three spinoffs that have already aired. If you're having trouble keeping track of them all, fear not! Here's your guide to every Walking Dead spinoff show, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead and the as-yet-untitled Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spinoff.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
The Voice Recap: Which of the Top 13 Contestants Sounded Lucky… and Un-?
Monday’s episode of The Voice was both extra special and completely ordinary — the former because the contestants were performing songs that changed their lives, the latter because, at the end of the day, all they were really trying to do was, as usual, remain in the running to win. Which of the Top 13 sounded like safe bets to advance? Read on, and we’ll discuss the hell out of the performances. Kique (Team Gwen), “Superstition” — Grade: B+ | Since it was Kique’s high-school band teacher who introduced the 19-year-old to Stevie Wonder’s hit, he should probably go back and...
Cardi B Shares 'Most Delicious Holiday Drink' Recipe in New TikTok Video
Cardi B is embracing the holiday season, sharing what she calls "the most delicious holiday drink," perfect for a cozy night in. The rapper made a TikTok tutorial on how to make the drink, which she captioned, "I PROMISE YOU! The best holiday drink🎄🎁……That peppermint whip shot hitting different!"
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.
