Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
Clayton News Daily
Here's Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight
Last week's double Tribal Council had some castaways confident in where they sat, ready to move ahead and continue to make big moves. But this week's episode made it clear that nobody is to be trusted, as everyone is looking more and more at the Final Three, and who specifically they don't want there.
Comments / 0