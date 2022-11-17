‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek: Bell’s Good News Is Bad for Task Force (VIDEO)

“It was shocking,” says actress Judith Ivey about the true story of widespread sexual assault that underlies the film “Women Talking.” “You just think that doesn’t happen, and that it couldn’t happen … and that we all have a certain amount of control and power over our lives that this wasn’t possible. But indeed, not only was it possible, but in that particular cloistered community, it was probable.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Ivey above. Based on Miriam Toews‘s novel, which was inspired by a real incident in a Mennonite community, “Women Talking” tells the story of a group of...

15 MINUTES AGO