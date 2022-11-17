Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32, Including the Premiere, Cast, Pros, Judges and More
Dancing with the Stars officially ushered in a new era last season, between a shift from network to streaming and the addition of a new co-host. And with one season under its feet, the Emmy-winning series is ready to take off with another. tRead on to find out everything we know so far about Dancing with the Stars season 32 (DWTS 2023), including the cast, judges, eliminations and more.
Here's Who Won 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
This season of Dancing with the Stars has been ten weeks of shock exits, departures of several franchise faces, and dances to bring the judges and the audience to their feet. And in the finale, the remaining four couples performed a "redemption" and freestyle dance for one last shot at the Mirrorball Trophy. By the end, we were left wondering who won the season.
Kristen Bell Shares Selfies With Co-Stars From London Movie Set
Kristen Bell may have wrapped up shooting her latest project, but she's sure not ready to stop talking about it. The actress recently shared a series of snaps from a few of the days she spent filming The People We Hate at the Wedding in London, England. In the set...
Inside Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith's Sweet Enduring Romance
Pierce Brosnan isn't just a former James Bond nor merely the hunky star of Mrs. Doubtfire or Mamma Mia!. He's also an incredibly doting and devoted husband and father. The Irish actor is a low-key family man, preferring to spend time at home with his wife and family rather than traipsing around Hollywood hotspots.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.
Mandy Moore Joins ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Opposite Edgar Ramirez
Mandy Moore has joined Season 2 of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” alongside Edgar Ramirez. Moore will portray investigative journalist Benita Alexander who falls in love with Ramirez’s Paolo Macchiarini before learning the truth about him. The show is based on the third season of Wondery’s podcast of the same name. Here is the official description of the eight-episode second season: “Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As...
Amy Schneider celebrates ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament of champions win
Amy Schneider thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, after emerging victorious in the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.
Fans and Celebs React to Sweet Tribute on Leslie Jordan's Instagram
Leslie Jordan has been a staple in Hollywood since the '80s, and fans are showing their support after his Instagram account shared a sweet tribute to the actor. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 after reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, causing him to crash his car into the side of a building. He was 67.
Pink Opens Up About Tribute To Olivia Newton-John During 2022 AMA’s
American singer Pink eulogies late Olivia Newton-John, before honoring her by performing the hit song from the movie, Grease. “She was a kind person. And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and had songs for days,” Pink said. “She just was very unique, but you can’t think of another person like her.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Rare Instagram Video
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have never been happier—or at least that's how it looks from her latest Instagram video. Lopez shared a video of the two snuggled up face-to-face on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of how much the two love to love each other. In...
In 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega makes Netflix's Addams Family series look like a snap
Although the main character's name was inspired by the poetic line "Wednesday's child is full of woe," "Wednesday" is generally a delight, thanks almost entirely to Jenna Ortega. Having outgrown her Disney Channel days, Ortega makes the Addams Family's now-high-school-age daughter the coolest humorless goth sociopath you'll ever meet, in a Netflix series that's more kooky than spooky or ooky.
Kate Hudson Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to Her Mom, Goldie Hawn
Kate Hudson is paying tribute to her mom on her birthday!. Goldie Hawn turned 77 on Nov. 21 and the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress took to her Instagram to share the sweetest photos and pen a touching tribute to her mother. "So lucky I get to celebrate...
Daryl, Maggie, Negan, Rick and Michonne Live On: Your Guide to Every 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Series
The Walking Dead finale brought many of the survivors' stories to a close—but not all of them. There are several Walking Dead spinoffs in the works, in addition to three spinoffs that have already aired. If you're having trouble keeping track of them all, fear not! Here's your guide to every Walking Dead spinoff show, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead and the as-yet-untitled Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spinoff.
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.
