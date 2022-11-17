Mandy Moore has joined Season 2 of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” alongside Edgar Ramirez. Moore will portray investigative journalist Benita Alexander who falls in love with Ramirez’s Paolo Macchiarini before learning the truth about him. The show is based on the third season of Wondery’s podcast of the same name. Here is the official description of the eight-episode second season: “Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As...

