Kansas State men navigate past Kansas City

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
The Kansas State men did not have their usual fire Thursday, but it didn’t matter as the Wildcats fought their way past Kansas City, winning 69-53.

“I had to keep reminding myself like stay positive, stay up, because (the energy) just wasn’t there,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “I mean, I think y’all saw it. We didn’t have as many hustle plays. Maybe we practiced too long. Maybe you know, we’re gonna go look at everything to figure it out. You know, just there could be a bunch of variables, but we didn’t have the energy we needed to have today.”

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

