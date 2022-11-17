ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Dark Reading

County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him

CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff home destroyed by fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
RED BLUFF, CA
ABC10

Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
Paradise Post

DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail

OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road

CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Artist returns to Chico to repair mural vandalized with hate symbols

CHICO, Calif. - The artist who created this mural to bring awareness to Native American women disappearing into sex trafficking returned on Thursday to repair the damage done last month. Prosecutors say Thomas Bona drew swastikas and nazi symbols on the artwork. Shane Grammer created the mural in 2021 on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
CHICO, CA

