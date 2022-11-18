PROVO — Chris Brooks was exactly what BYU needed to shake off the malaise of its regular-season home finale and pull away for a 27-point victory over FCS foe Utah Tech. The graduate transfer from Cal had his best game since the season opener in a 52-26 win over the Trailblazers, but Brooks' mind was already turning toward his own personal Big Game next week at Stanford (9 p.m. MST, FS1).

