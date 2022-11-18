Read full article on original website
Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11...
Bowl eligibility, senior day were nice, but next game is personal for BYU RB Chris Brooks
PROVO — Chris Brooks was exactly what BYU needed to shake off the malaise of its regular-season home finale and pull away for a 27-point victory over FCS foe Utah Tech. The graduate transfer from Cal had his best game since the season opener in a 52-26 win over the Trailblazers, but Brooks' mind was already turning toward his own personal Big Game next week at Stanford (9 p.m. MST, FS1).
How football brought Patti Edwards, Vicki McBride together for lifetime friendship
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to college football rivalries, BYU and Utah is one of the most intense. When it comes to rivalry relationships, the friendship between Patti Edwards and Vicki McBride is one of the best. "I always call her a sister from a former life,"...
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff
HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
Sandy man still struggling with injuries after brutal attack by 4 teens
SANDY — Mykl Neufeld says he heard the commotion coming from nearby Dewey Bluth Park, so he went to see what was going on. "I heard a bunch of yelling and screaming, basically a whole bunch of kids in the back here by Dewey Park," Neufeld said. When he...
Man charged with pulling razor blade on woman during Salt Lake flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Syracuse man is facing federal charges accusing him of threatening a woman with a straightedge razor during an airplane flight. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft.
Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning
SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
West Valley police looking for possible victim in Sunday night shootout
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police believe at least one person was shot during a confrontation between two groups in a grocery store parking lot Sunday night. But as of Monday, detectives have been unable to find a victim. About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, multiple shots were heard near...
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment
TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
Millcreek convenience store killing involved rival gangs, charges say
MILLCREEK — Prosecutors say rival gang members — including members of a gang that has been involved in several shootings and homicides in Salt Lake County — were involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Millcreek convenience store earlier this month. Husain Musse,...
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, "displayed" a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
Police: 2 found dead in Clearfield home, 1 person is in custody
CLEARFIELD — A person is in custody after police found two adults dead in a home in Clearfield on Wednesday afternoon. Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett said officers responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. from a family member of the victims who discovered their bodies in a home near 750 North and 1050 West.
