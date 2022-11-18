Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Brayon Freeman scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead the Rhode Island Rams over the Illinois State Redbirds 57-44 on Wednesday. The Rams improved to 2-4 with the victory and the Redbirds fell to 2-5.
Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling
TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling. It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic. The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots. Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range. Cameron Christon scored nine points for Grambling (2-2).
