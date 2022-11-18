ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Packers’ pathetic first-half performance vs the Titans drew surprising boos from an impatient Lambeau Field crowd

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4UHs_0jFGGYHf00

With the Packers essentially fighting for their playoff lives every game now, Aaron Rodgers and Co. can’t afford any more missteps. As the Titans came to town on Thursday night, this Green Bay squad truly had its back against the wall. They didn’t play like it.

Aside from Rodgers answering an early Titans touchdown with a pretty lob to Christian Watson as Tennessee slowly substituted defenders, the Packers got clocked. Ryan Tannehill (just four incomplete passes) did what he pleased. Largely every Titans’ third down (over 60 percent) was converted, thanks also to Derrick Henry.

And as the Packers meekly went off the field trying to answer another Titans score — while down 14-6 — the faithful at Lambeau Field made their unhappiness with their favorite team known by booing. Loudly.

Remember: it was only 14-6!

Of course, many were shocked to see how quickly fans were discontented with the Packers. That’s how you know it was an ugly affair to start with for the green and gold already without little margin for error.

NFL fans had lots of thought about the Packers getting booed on Thursday night

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets players comment on Zach Wilson, quarterback switch

The Jets’ decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson certainly made waves throughout the NFL landscape. Naturally, it sent waves through the Jets’ locker room as well. A few players spoke to the media Wednesday regarding Wilson and the switch at the quarterback position. Cornerback D.J. Reed told ESPN’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped George Pickens for his hit that got him ejected at the end of Bengals-Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-30, on Sunday in what was another heated battle between these two AFC North rivals. There was one play near the end of the game that looked to go a step to far, however, and NFL fans were not impressed. It also lead to Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens being ejected from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy