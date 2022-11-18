Sloppy Packers defense was caught off guard by a really surprising Derrick Henry TD pass

Derrick Henry is no stranger to tossing touchdown passes in the NFL. Yes, he may be a running back, but the long-time Tennessee Titans rusher has been known to sling the football every once in awhile.

On Thursday Night Football, Henry caught the Green Bay Packers unawares with a great third quarter jump touchdown. With five minutes left in the third quarter — with Tennessee up 14-9 — Ryan Tannehill gave Henry a handoff from the shotgun and faked the pass himself. Henry then made a quick jump pass up and over the offensive line to Austin Hooper, giving the Titans a 21-9 lead.

That quick, efficient pass from Henry really summed up this matchup between the Titans and Packers. Nice bit of trickery too!