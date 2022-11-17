Read full article on original website
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
Saints say comparing Dennis Allen to Sean Payton isn't helping: 'This is a new regime'
Comparison is the thief of joy, and the New Orleans Saints are trying to steal back any happiness they can before it's too late. The Saints are 3-7 with seven regular-season games remaining. It's the franchise’s worst start since 2005 when the team began with a 2-8 record. In...
Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup Trevor Siemian as a starter for the first time. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields on Monday at Halas Hall. “So, we’ve got time, we’ll see where it is and go from there.” Eberflus wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury or severity after Fields had a postgame X-ray.
Saints deliver much-needed victory and cover; LSU's playoff path looking clearer
The New Orleans Saints were 2.5-point favorites yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it took them some time to kick into gear. The Saints were trailing 14-10 at halftime, but a second half surge saw them pull away and secure a 27-20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return
The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
At Thanksgiving food drive, Pelicans' Willie Green says New Orleans 'feels like home'
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing their part to make sure no one in New Orleans is without a turkey on Thanksgiving. Saturday, Brandon Ingram passed out Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families at the Fischer Senior Community Center on the West Bank. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was in New Orleans East, where he helped 500 families get the groceries they needed at an event at Joe Brown Park.
Zion Williamson says he's 'definitely' playing when Pelicans face Warriors on Monday
After missing three games with a right foot contusion, Zion Williamson said he is “definitely” playing Monday against the Golden State Warriors. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point,” said Williamson, who went through a full practice Saturday. “Had enough time off it.”
