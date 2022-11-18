Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
PPRC Europe 2022: Lofty goals have plastic recyclers seeking more supply
Wider economic worries may be part of the plastic recycling landscape in Europe, but panelists at the 2022 Paper & Plastic Recycling Conference Europe, held in mid-November in Rotterdam, see overall prospects for their services as staying in high demand. Bram Snijders of the Netherlands-based Infinity Recycling helps lead an...
Ars Technica
The road to low-carbon concrete
Nobody knows who did it first, or when. But by the 2nd or 3rd century BCE, Roman engineers were routinely grinding up burnt limestone and volcanic ash to make caementum: a powder that would start to harden as soon as it was mixed with water. They made extensive use of...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
qhubonews.com
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns
An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child.
It should not be controversial to say a population of 8 billion will have a grave impact on the climate
By a remarkable coincidence, just as governments, campaigners and business owners are meeting in Egypt to address climate breakdown today, the world is officially crashing past the symbolic 8 billion population milestone . This means global population is on its way to 10 billion or more by the turn of the century.
freightwaves.com
US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?
The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine
Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe's poorest country, Moldova
Gizmodo
Industrial Meat and Dairy Is Destroying the Planet
The world’s largest meat and dairy companies are responsible for more than 10% of all global methane emissions from livestock, with some singular companies emitting as much or more methane than many individual countries, including Russia, Germany, and Australia, a new report finds. The report, released this week from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and the Changing Markets Foundation, does a lot of math on food giants like JBS, Tyson, Nestle, and Danone, finding that just 15 meat and dairy companies are responsible for 3.4% of global methane emissions from human activity.
VP Harris tells Asia the US is 'here to stay'
Vice President Kamala Harris told Asian leaders on Friday that the United States is committed to the region for the long haul, rejecting doubts about its engagement as China expands its clout. While the United States has taken a firm tone on China, some Asian officials have questioned the level of US economic engagement.
qcnews.com
South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal
MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80%...
Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.
Ramkumar: China in the global economic and textiles space
On going geopolitical and economic scenarios highlight the growing prominence of China in the world order. On October 20, as part of celebrating the harvest in the High Plains of Texas, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted Luke Lindberg, Founder and Principal, E. Pluribus Unum, LLC. Mr. Lindberg in his services at EXIM Bank of the United States has had firsthand experience in dealing with China and provided an overview on China’s status in the world.
Asahi Kasei Starts Selling BR and S-SBR Made Using the Mass-balance Method
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, will begin the sale of Tufdene™ S-SBR (solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber) and Asadene™ BR (butadiene rubber) made using the mass-balance method 1 at Asahi Kasei Synthetic Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd. and the Synthetic Rubber Plant of Asahi Kasei’s Kawasaki Works in November 2022. The sale will be based on the ISCC PLUS 2 certification for S-SBR and BR acquired by Asahi Kasei’s Synthetic Rubber Division in October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005040/en/ Asahi Kasei has gained a strong reputation for its high-performance grades of S-SBR that are optimal for eco-friendly tires with excellent fuel efficiency and wear resistance characteristics. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kerry: U.S. backs proposed fossil fuel drawdown
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that the U.S. will back proposals to phase out the use of “unabated” fossil fuels at the ongoing COP27 climate summit. “It has to be unabated oil and gas,” Kerry told Bloomberg in Egypt Wednesday. “Phase down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase down’ is the language we supported.” The “unabated” distinction will open the door to continual operation of fossil fuel developments that offset their greenhouse gas emissions with technology like carbon capture.
