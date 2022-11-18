Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan has the chance to reassert its place in the rivalry. It just needs to win
There’s something that the Wolverines won’t tell you. There’s a yearning that’s tucked away in the inner recesses of the program. Deep down, Michigan wants to be like Ohio State. Of course, the Wolverines will never say it, but it’s been like this for years now....
WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner
They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game on Nov. 26?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s matchup against Michigan has finally arrived as has a chance at redemption. The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines next Saturday on Fox at noon, looking to redeem themselves following last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The loss was their first in the rivalry game since 2011.
Michigan Daily
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship
The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s versatility overwhelms Maryland in comeback win
COLLEGE PARK — In order to beat the number one blocking team in the country, the Michigan volleyball team needed to play a complete game. And the Wolverines delivered on Saturday night, steadily suffocating Maryland with strong performances on both sides of the ball. After dropping a close first...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: Calling all friends and ‘farmily’
An afternoon at the Campus Farm. If you asked 8-year-old Grace to go outside after even a drop of rain, I likely would have run screaming for fear of potential mud. Don’t get me wrong — I’ve always had a passion for the environment and wildlife, with my elementary school dream careers ranging from zoologist to biologist to geologist (I had a thing for the suffix “ologist”). I loved the outdoors, but I loved to love them from inside, through a window. My Dad helped get me outdoors to make an impact through volunteering. Every Saturday we would drive 45 minutes from our southeastern Michigan suburb to Detroit to volunteer at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, or MUFI. It was there that I would face my fears of dirt and bugs.
Michigan Daily
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan’s relentless pressure overpowers Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team began its first road test against Fairfield in unfamiliar waters. Without any experience in a hostile environment and minimal experience playing from behind, the Wolverines were gasping for air as the teams traded leads and baskets for much of the first half.
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
UPMATTERS
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A University of Michigan hockey player has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator while fighting a virus. According to a Facebook post from his mother, Sylvia Jacobs-Holtz, senior defenseman Steven Holtz was admitted to a hospital Wednesday with “a virus and complications.”
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
Michigan Daily
Ailing Michigan falls to Minnesota, 6-3
For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by ailments. With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Thursday’s affair returned to the ice on Friday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.
Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
