San Antonio, TX

fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio

If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you. On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass. Suppliers will be conducting on-site...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas — A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Hunter Finds 'Extremely Rare' Three-Eyed Deer

Double Nickle Taxidermy in New Braunfels was getting a deer ready to go for a trophy mount when they discovered a "fully formed eye" underneath the deer's skin, the company posted on Facebook. Photos of the deer pre-taxidermy show an abscess underneath the deer's left eye (see below). Double Nickle Taxidermy also shared photos of the deer while they were preserving its body. These photos, which can be disturbing to some viewers, can be seen here.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

