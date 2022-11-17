Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
San Antonio Current
This 122-year-old San Antonio home for sale comes with a hidden basement speakeasy
A two-story home built in 1900 in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area has hit the market. And in addition to all its classic charm, it includes a hidden basement speakeasy created by the couple that spent more than a year renovating the property. The basement bar is secreted behind a...
KSAT 12
Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio
If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you. On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass. Suppliers will be conducting on-site...
West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away
MENTONE, Texas — A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23...
H-E-B launches first-ever Brand Shop for superfans at its Kerrville store
We think H-E-B just made Christmas shopping easier.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
San Antonio Current
Here's where to cut your own Christmas tree within driving distance of San Antonio
Sure, you can buy a pre-cut tree from any local lot, or dust off that faux version in a box hidden somewhere in the attic. But there's something magical about the holiday tradition of going out into a field, finding the perfect Christmas tree and cutting it down yourself. Whether...
KENS 5
Next cold air mass pushes through San Antonio this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Keep those sweaters and big jackets nearby as another shot of cold air moves through San Antonio keeping temperatures well below-average this weekend. A front will push through the city that will mix with moisture this weekend increasing chances of rain for San Antonio and possible sleet for the Hill Country.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
iheart.com
Texas Hunter Finds 'Extremely Rare' Three-Eyed Deer
Double Nickle Taxidermy in New Braunfels was getting a deer ready to go for a trophy mount when they discovered a "fully formed eye" underneath the deer's skin, the company posted on Facebook. Photos of the deer pre-taxidermy show an abscess underneath the deer's left eye (see below). Double Nickle Taxidermy also shared photos of the deer while they were preserving its body. These photos, which can be disturbing to some viewers, can be seen here.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
