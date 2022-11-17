MENTONE, Texas — A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO