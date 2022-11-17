ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Naomi Biden Wore Ralph Lauren to Marry Peter Neal at the White House

At 11:00 am on Saturday on the South Lawn of the White House, Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, married Peter Neal in front of approximately 250 guests. “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said the President and First Lady. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi

The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
Former President Barack Obama to Appear on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

Variety reports that former President Barack Obama will be appearing as a guest on the late night show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Obama is scheduled to appear on the November 17 episode, which is airing exclusively on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. The 44th President will be discussing a number of issues with Noah, including the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum, and what has been described as "critical issues facing America and the world today".
Transcript: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. She serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee investigating January 6. Good morning to you, Congresswoman. I want to get straight to it. Does the refusal of the Vice President and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?
How Biden spent his 80th birthday

President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office.  Biden marked his birthday with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the day after the Saturday wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House South Lawn.…
Ana Navarro Anticipates Nancy Pelosi’s Exit as House Speaker, Delivers Emotional Thank You on ‘The View’: “She Made It Possible”

Ana Navarro took a moment to honor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on this morning’s episode of The View, becoming emotional as she reflected on the politician’s career and the milestones she’s reached along the way. Navarro’s comments come ahead of Pelosi’s big announcement, which she is slated to deliver today after the republicans clinched a victory in the House during the midterms.
More layoffs reportedly planned at Twitter as Elon Musk reinstates controversial accounts

According to Bloomberg, Twitter could lay off more workers as early as Monday. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has restored the Twitter accounts of Kanye West, the artist now known as Ye, and former President Donald Trump, but Musk has said he won't allow Alex Jones back on the platform. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti discussed the decision to bring back the formerly banned accounts and how layoffs at the social media company are impacting profitability.
Biden opens holidays, pardoning turkeys Chocolate and Chip

Washington — It's holiday time at the White House. After a rare wedding and the president's milestone 80th birthday, the White House on Monday plunged into the holiday season with the annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys, the arrival of the official Christmas tree and serving up a Thanksgiving-style dinner on a military base.
We’re About To See A Speaker Of The House Shakeup

The polls have closed and the results are (mostly) in. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, the Democratic party held narrow majorities in both the House and Senate, but with the election results inching closer to being finalized, that’s changed. On Nov. 16, Republicans secured the House of Representatives, in a big move for the balance of power in Congress. And, with a switch in parties comes a switch in Speaker of the House, which is the official title for the chamber’s majority party leader.
Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President

Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”
The Last Wedding Dress at the White House

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is set to wed her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House this weekend. The last wedding at the White House took place in 1971, when President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia married Edward Finch Cox. To celebrate Naomi's upcoming nuptials, T&C is looking back at Tricia's wedding dress.
