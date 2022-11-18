Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
Forecasters warn residents to prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds and a “significant” north swell on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. The National Weather Service expanded a wind advisory to include all islands through 6 a.m. Friday.
Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night, Maui County early-Thursday morning, and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour...
Red flag warning issued for various areas of the Big Island
As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
Expect locally windy trades, but even stronger winds possible for Thanksgiving Day
Strengthening high pressure to the north will produce locally strong east-northwest trade winds into Tuesday, with passing showers focused on windward and mauka areas. Some of those showers may be pushed briefly leeward. FIRST ALERT: We’re continuing to track a cold front that will sweep down the island chain, starting...
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
Kauaʻi firefighters and local surfers rescue swimmer at Keālia Beach
On Monday evening, first responders and local surfers rescued a 22-year-old Colorado visitor from waters off Keālia Beach in Kapaʻa. According to a preliminary report, firefighters with the Kaiakea fire station were dispatched to a report of a distressed swimmer at the north end of Keālia Beach shortly after 6 p.m.
HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels. The shared solar program, otherwise...
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
WATCH: Rare ‘Thundersnow’ Descends on Western New York During First Winter Storm of the Year
Typically, when mother nature unleashes one of her strongest storms, she at least limits the event to one type of weather. But as the residents of western and northern New York enter the weekend, they do so while contending with both lightning and several feet of snow as a “thundersnow” storm churns through the area.
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
