Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
Red flag warning issued for various areas of the Big Island

As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
HAWAII STATE
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
HAWAII STATE
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow

SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
WASHINGTON STATE
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Kauaʻi firefighters and local surfers rescue swimmer at Keālia Beach

On Monday evening, first responders and local surfers rescued a 22-year-old Colorado visitor from waters off Keālia Beach in Kapaʻa. According to a preliminary report, firefighters with the Kaiakea fire station were dispatched to a report of a distressed swimmer at the north end of Keālia Beach shortly after 6 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
HAWAII STATE
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

