Robert Covington: Scouting report and accolades
Robert Covington|#33
Position: F
Born: 12/14/90
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 209 lbs. / 94.8 kg.
Salary: $12,307,692
SCOUTING REPORT
Prototypical 3-and-D player… Plays hard… Skillset is better suited for contending teams… Will not make a bad team that much better… Versatile enough to play the 3 to 5 positions… Can guard opponents 1 to 5.
ACCOLADES
All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2018)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 208.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.5
Standing reach: 8-foot-10
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-1.75
