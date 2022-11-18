Robert Covington: Scouting report and accolades

Robert Covington|#33

Position: F

Born: 12/14/90

Height: 6-7 / 2.01

Weight: 209 lbs. / 94.8 kg.

Salary: $12,307,692

SCOUTING REPORT

Prototypical 3-and-D player… Plays hard… Skillset is better suited for contending teams… Will not make a bad team that much better… Versatile enough to play the 3 to 5 positions… Can guard opponents 1 to 5.

ACCOLADES

All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2018)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 208.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.5

Standing reach: 8-foot-10

Hand width: 8.5 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-1.75