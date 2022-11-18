ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyers Leonard: Scouting report

 6 days ago
Meyers Leonard|

Position: C

Born: 02/27/92

Height: 7-0 / 2.13

Weight: 245 lbs. / 111.1 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Good spot-up three-point shooter for a center… Slow feet hurt his defensive impact… Does not block many shots despite size and leaping ability… Good screen-setter thanks to width and strength… Can finish out of the pick-and-roll well.

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 249.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-11.75

Height with shoes: 7-foot-1.25

Standing reach: 9-foot-0

Hand width: 11 inches

Hand length: 9.25 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-3

