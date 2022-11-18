Meyers Leonard: Scouting report
Meyers Leonard|
Position: C
Born: 02/27/92
Height: 7-0 / 2.13
Weight: 245 lbs. / 111.1 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Good spot-up three-point shooter for a center… Slow feet hurt his defensive impact… Does not block many shots despite size and leaping ability… Good screen-setter thanks to width and strength… Can finish out of the pick-and-roll well.
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 249.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-11.75
Height with shoes: 7-foot-1.25
Standing reach: 9-foot-0
Hand width: 11 inches
Hand length: 9.25 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-3
