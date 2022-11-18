Tony Snell: Scouting report
Position: F
Born: 11/10/91
Height: 6-6 / 1.98
Weight: 198 lbs. / 89.8 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Does one thing super well on offense… That’s shoot three-pointers… Did it at a borderline elite level… Still, somewhat limited offensively outside of spot-up shooting… Able to run the occasional pick-and-roll… Good length on defense… But not athletic or instinctual enough to make an impact on that end.
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 198.2 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25
Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-11.5
