Tony Snell: Scouting report

 3 days ago
Tony Snell|

Position: F

Born: 11/10/91

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 198 lbs. / 89.8 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Does one thing super well on offense… That’s shoot three-pointers… Did it at a borderline elite level… Still, somewhat limited offensively outside of spot-up shooting… Able to run the occasional pick-and-roll… Good length on defense… But not athletic or instinctual enough to make an impact on that end.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 198.2 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.5

