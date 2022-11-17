ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
lhindependent.com

City in talks to slow, or possibly stop, residential growth

Residential growth in Liberty Hill may soon be slowing down significantly, or even coming to a halt. At a joint workshop earlier this month, the Liberty Hill City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and City staff discussed their mutual concerns that the City does not have enough water for all of the residential development that is poised to come to town.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
WacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $699,000

Home sweet home, this stunning custom-built farmhouse on over 11 acres in Moody, TX, is sure to impress! As you enter the gorgeous home, you will find an incredible vaulted ceiling adorned with beautiful wood beams and a floor to ceiling wood cased fireplace, making a true statement as the partition between the living and dining spaces. Just off the entry sits the first bedroom. Opposite that, you will find two additional rooms that jack and jill to the second full bath. The bath also has direct access to the living room, making it ideal for all guests. The ample dining space is open to the beautiful kitchen featuring a massive island, stainless steel appliances, and a wall full of windows overlooking the fantastic property. While highlighting this fabulous kitchen, we must acknowledge this show-stopping pantry. With space for a second refrigerator and two rows of lower cabinets, you will have plenty of room for all your kitchen gadgets and pantry staples! The entrance to the home from the garage is through the mud room, featuring a half bath, dog (or kid) washing station, and laundry room. Opposite the dining space is the spacious primary bedroom and bath. You'll never want to leave the large bedroom and the en suite bath with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, and a gorgeous vanity. We have yet to make it outside to the stunning covered patio leading to the pool and deck. Don't miss the 30'x50' shop with three doors, an excellent workbench, and is fully insulated. This working farm on 11.69 acres is home to goats, donkeys, and the sweetest pups! https://youtu.be/m5xV2D8BcS4.
MOODY, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators

BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
US105

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX

