Read full article on original website
Related
Waukesha students and teachers come together for parade memorial mass
Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha hosted a memorial mass for healing to mark one year since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
WJTV 12
Madison Middle School students learn about world cultures
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traveling can open your mind to new experiences and cultures. At Madison Middle School, students get a taste of world travel. “World Tour Day” at Madison Middle School gives sixth grade students the opportunity to take a trip around the world, taking learning into their own hands. “A time for them […]
Comments / 0