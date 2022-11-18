Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Related
Southwick boys soccer team raises championship banner, 45 years later
SOUTHWICK — Nearly half a century after the 1977 Southwick boys soccer team won the state championship, a banner honoring their achievement was unveiled during a ceremony in the Southwick Regional School gym Wednesday morning. Banners denoting the Rams’ state and league championships adorn the walls of the Southwick...
Six Springfield Central football players invited to U.S. Army Bowl Combine in Texas
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will have plenty of representation at the U.S. Army National High School Combine in December. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
MassLive.com
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Bright Nights celebrates its 28th season with annual lighting ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — New, improved and flashy displays, along with the everlasting spirit of Christmas, await visitors to Bright Nights at Forest Park, which opened for its 28th year on Wednesday. New displays can be found at Santa’s Magical Forest, where illuminated candy canes and lollipops and an illuminated façade...
Students at Franklin Ave. School in Westfield celebrate spirit of giving thanks
WESTFIELD — Franklin Avenue Elementary School celebrated the spirit of giving thanks this week before the school closed for the holiday, said Principal Chris Tolpa. Students in Jennifer Thielen’s third grade class made “turkeygrams” for the staff to express their gratitude for their work, and then walked the halls delivering their messages personally.
Sale closed in Amherst: $490,000 for a four-bedroom home
Nancy Reffsin and David Reffsin acquired the property at 74 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Robert C Hawley on Nov. 3, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
Amherst Council’s tie vote ends $900K for for high school track and field rehab project
AMHERST — An idea that germinated earlier this fall, in which Town Council would allocate an additional $900,000 to repair and replace high school track and field was defeated via a 6-6 tie vote at Monday’s meeting. This outcome came amidst prolonged discussion at the Nov. 21 meeting...
MassLive.com
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows return to Big E grounds
Not everyone will be chowing down on leftovers after Thanksgiving or braving the shoppers on Black Friday. Instead, many will be on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield with their dogs where the Thanksgiving Cluster Dog Shows will be taking place from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28.
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $515,000
Michael Kisiel and Stephanie Kisiel acquired the property at 66 Tanglewood Drive, East Longmeadow, from Brian Popovich on Nov. 3, 2022. The $515,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms sits on a 26,528-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Springfield Union Station’s second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday travel season
SPRINGFIELD — Kicking off the holiday travel season, the halls were decked at Springfield Union Station for its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. “It is going to be a beautiful season,” said State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield. “Being a graduate of the High School of Science and Technology, it’s a beautiful thing to see the children here and taking part of this tree lighting. There is so much more to appreciate in life and this is one of the small things to enjoy in Union Station.”
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
Missing Westfield man found dead in Westfield River after weekend search
WESTFIELD — Westfield police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini had been found dead in the Westfield River after his disappearance Friday prompted a weekend search. Little additional information was available, said Police Chief Lawrence Valliere, who could only confirm that Tesini’s remains had been found in the...
Longmeadow Board, Springfield councilors ask for delay of gas pipeline application hearing
LONGMEADOW — Officials in Springfield and Longmeadow have asked state regulators examining Eversource plans to construct a natural gas pipeline to delay a virtual hearing until after an environmental review can be analyzed and the holidays pass. The Longmeadow Select Board voted Monday to send a letter to the...
Friends in shock after death of Westfield man who went missing over weekend
WESTFIELD — The community is mourning the death of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after his disappearance late last week, as information remains sparse into the circumstances of his death. Tesini, a Westfield resident, was reported missing on Friday and the subject of a search by police and civilian volunteers throughout...
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Westborough
Dipen Patel and Anita Patel bought the property at 16 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, from Dong Pan and Junhua Liu on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0