Westfield, MA

Sale closed in Amherst: $490,000 for a four-bedroom home

Nancy Reffsin and David Reffsin acquired the property at 74 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Robert C Hawley on Nov. 3, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life

Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday

WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
WESTFIELD, MA
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000

Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Union Station’s second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday travel season

SPRINGFIELD — Kicking off the holiday travel season, the halls were decked at Springfield Union Station for its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. “It is going to be a beautiful season,” said State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield. “Being a graduate of the High School of Science and Technology, it’s a beautiful thing to see the children here and taking part of this tree lighting. There is so much more to appreciate in life and this is one of the small things to enjoy in Union Station.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
