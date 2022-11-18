Read full article on original website
Kinsey Named Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men's basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. The Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 21.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 assists per game as he made 59.6...
Defense Leads Herd Women’s Basketball to Third Consecutive Victory
SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Marshall women's basketball team won a defensive battle Tuesday afternoon, defeating Fort Wayne, 45-39, in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. Marshall brought the intensity on the defensive front throughout, holding the Mastodons to 24 percent shooting from the field. Marshall (3-1) struggled offensively at times...
Marshall Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University softball head coach Megan Smith Lyon announced the 2023 softball schedule Monday. Marshall will play 25 games at home at Dot Hicks Field this season, including matchups with Alabama, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. "I am excited about our upcoming season and our first season...
Herd Men’s Hoops Wins Fourth Straight Game in Double-Digit Win over Chicago State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (4-1) won its fourth straight contest in an 82-70 defeat of the Chicago State Cougars (2-4) on Monday night in the Cam Henderson Center. "Chicago State played hard. You have to give them credit," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan...
