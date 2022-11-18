ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Softball Releases 2023 Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University softball head coach Megan Smith Lyon announced the 2023 softball schedule Monday. Marshall will play 25 games at home at Dot Hicks Field this season, including matchups with Alabama, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. "I am excited about our upcoming season and our first season...
