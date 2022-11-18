Read full article on original website
Marshall Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University softball head coach Megan Smith Lyon announced the 2023 softball schedule Monday. Marshall will play 25 games at home at Dot Hicks Field this season, including matchups with Alabama, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. "I am excited about our upcoming season and our first season...
Herd Men’s Hoops Wins Fourth Straight Game in Double-Digit Win over Chicago State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (4-1) won its fourth straight contest in an 82-70 defeat of the Chicago State Cougars (2-4) on Monday night in the Cam Henderson Center. "Chicago State played hard. You have to give them credit," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan...
