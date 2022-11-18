Read full article on original website
Related
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
Alex Ovechkin’s 25th OT winner sends Caps past Flyers
Alex Ovechkin scored at 1:04 of overtime and the Washington Capitals snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory
NBA-leading Celtics bounce back from loss to beat Mavericks
Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points to help the NBA-best Boston Celtics bounce back from a rare loss and beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Wednesday night.
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 in a matchup of injury-riddled teams
Comments / 0