FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night
Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Recruiting roundup: Missouri target named player of the year
Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
MU's Hanson finishes 174th at NCAA Cross Country Championships
Senior Marquette Hanson represented Missouri at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Hanson finished the men’s 10,000-meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds, placing him 174th out of 255 runners. Hanson and the Tigers now have a brief offseason before they gear up for the...
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Mizzou football pregame update: Injury forces change at tight end
COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's going to be a frigid night of football at Memorial Stadium. With temperatures in the 20s, Missouri and New Mexico State are set to play at 6:30 p.m. on ESNPU. Thirty minutes before kickoff it was 28 degrees in Columbia. Missouri will be without starting tight...
Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates
The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19. Missouri defeated NMSU 45-14. Mizzou improved to 5-6 overall. The NMSU Aggies went to 4-6 overall. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Luther Burden touchdown No. 2. Missouri quarterback...
How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time
The Missouri and Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat SIUE 105-80 on Tuesday. MVSU enters the...
A look at Mizzou vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Check out Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football live updates, video highlights and score on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
What to know about Missouri’s next opponent: Mississippi Valley State
Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.
