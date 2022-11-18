Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL insider expects Sean Payton to receive a massive salary upon return
Sean Payton stepped down as the New Orleans Saints head coach before the 2022 season with an eye on making
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other
Things are about to get interesting for Deion Sanders. Will the Jackson State head football coach stick around for another season or jump for a Power Five job?. Schools like Auburn and Nebraska could have interest, though it's unclear where Deion stands in those job lists. Regardless, he should be a hot candidate moving forward.
Saints say comparing Dennis Allen to Sean Payton isn't helping: 'This is a new regime'
Comparison is the thief of joy, and the New Orleans Saints are trying to steal back any happiness they can before it's too late. The Saints are 3-7 with seven regular-season games remaining. It's the franchise’s worst start since 2005 when the team began with a 2-8 record. In...
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
Jameis Winston Has 4-Word Message On Not Playing Football
Despite the fan base begging for Jameis Winston to start this Sunday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced earlier this week that Andy Dalton will continue to lead the offense. "We're going to go with Andy," Allen said Wednesday. "We discussed it as a staff. I got an opportunity to...
CBS makes brutal decision with Cowboys-Vikings broadcast
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Dating Prospects
Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on following her divorce, as she was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica earlier this month. Perhaps it's time for Tom Brady to move on, too. According to the New York Post, a couple of notable models are lining up to date...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Alvin Kamara Refutes Report About Sean Payton, Saints
While on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" this week, NFL reporter Peter Schrager shared some interesting information about the Saints' Week 8 win over the Raiders. Schrager said former Saints head coach Sean Payton motivated the team prior to its shutout win. “But I’ll tell you what’s interesting about [the Saints],...
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Peyton Manning hits home run on episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’
Retirement has been good for Peyton Manning. Since his curtain call in February of 2016 following his second Super Bowl win, Manning has become a media powerhouse, appearing in commercials and becoming an accomplished businessman. Manning has made the most significant mark on ESPN, where Peyton and his brother, Eli,...
