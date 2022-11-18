ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGNO

WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other

Things are about to get interesting for Deion Sanders. Will the Jackson State head football coach stick around for another season or jump for a Power Five job?. Schools like Auburn and Nebraska could have interest, though it's unclear where Deion stands in those job lists. Regardless, he should be a hot candidate moving forward.
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Refutes Report About Sean Payton, Saints

While on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" this week, NFL reporter Peter Schrager shared some interesting information about the Saints' Week 8 win over the Raiders. Schrager said former Saints head coach Sean Payton motivated the team prior to its shutout win. “But I’ll tell you what’s interesting about [the Saints],...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY

