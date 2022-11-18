The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the late 2000s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO