Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the late 2000s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.
ATLANTA, GA
Texas company plans new facility to Jackson County

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Argument between friends leads to murder in Riverdale

RIVERDALE — An argument between friends led to murder Nov. 19 in Riverdale. Tyrone Taylor is accused of shooting an unnamed victim multiple times at a home on Black Bend Court in Riverdale. Clayton County police said their investigation revealed an ongoing dispute between Taylor, 36, and the victim...
RIVERDALE, GA
Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year

JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School  . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts  . • Support...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

