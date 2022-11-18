SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dara Mabrey scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Ball State 95-60. Notre Dame is 4-0. Ball State is 2-2. The Fighting Irish had six different players score in double figures. Madelyn Bischoff led the Cardinals with 15 points. Ball State led 11-6 halfway through the first quarter but the Irish closed out the period with a 21-7 run. Notre Dame was up 54-27 at the half and maintained at least a 25-point lead the rest of the way.

