homedit.com

DIY Carpet Cleaner Powder

If you’ve run out of your favorite carpet cleaner powder, don’t worry – you can make your own. Making a DIY carpet cleaner powder couldn’t be easier. You only need one or two ingredients, which you probably have on hand at home. You can use this powder to absorb foul odors and excess moisture and to create a custom scent for your home.
buckinghamshirelive.com

The exact type of paint you should use when redecorating according to DIY expert

When it's time to redecorate most people will spend time picking a colour, then pop to their nearest DIY shop to pick up a tin of paint in their chosen shade. But when browsing the aisles it's worth noticing that there are types of paint aimed at different users - retail paints, supposedly better for amateurs, and trade paints, marketed at professionals.
livingetc.com

This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls

Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
Real Homes

An IKEA Billy bookcase hack inspired this cute media wall DIY

If there is one kind of person to admire, it's a DIYer. Especially one who is a bit of a novice but still willing to take a leap of faith. Although a lot of Real Homes' readers are hands-on with home renos and building things, a good chunk of us are hesitant about whipping out the power tools.
House Digest

How To DIY Caulk Your Baseboards

When you look around your home, do you see gaps between the baseboards and the walls or floors? If you find these spaces in the kitchen, bathroom, or any other room where spills can occur or humidity can pose an issue, then it could be due to moisture. If left unchecked it can warp the wood and maybe even get into the sheetrock. Similarly, you may find gaps around the edges of the baseboards on account of foundation settling, which is a common occurrence as a house ages.
Family Handyman

How to Make a DIY Napkin Holder

Make your own napkin holder out of leftover wood. Woodworkers quickly learn that the wood left over from other projects can become a spark of inspiration for a new creation. Here's how to craft napkin holders out of hardwood off-cuts. Tools Required. Miter saw. Table saw. Materials Required. Hardwood off-cuts.
momcollective.com

DIY Book Advent Calendar For Kids

When my son was about two, my mother in law came to me with an idea for a book advent calendar. It was an idea she had seen online and thought it was a good way to encourage my son’s love of reading. The book advent calendar quickly became...
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials

Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.

