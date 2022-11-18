Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jeff Hartman of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain
The rematch is upon us and the Cincinnati Bengals desperately need this one against the hated Steelers. It’s hard to gauge exactly how good each of these teams are and in where their current identities lie. For a little help on these questions, we tapped the expertise of Jeff...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce plays hero, sets new tight end record in win over Chargers
The seven-time Pro Bowler is leaving the rest of the tight end field behind this season, posting an incredible stat line through 10 games. Kelce leads all tight ends in receiving yards (855), receptions (69), yards per game (85.5), and touchdowns (11). The 33-year-old leads Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, who ranks as the second-best tight end in the league, by 304 receiving yards, 21 receptions, and 24.3 yards per carry while snatching six more touchdowns.
Chiefs report card: Star of the game vs. Chargers overcame personal Kryptonite
Here are the letter grades for the Chiefs’ dramatic win in Los Angeles Sunday evening.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans opening odds
After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
Cincy Jungle
Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers in 37-30 win at Pittsburgh
Coming out of the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals amassed over 400 yards of offense in a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 37 points is the second-most the franchise has ever scored in Pittsburgh, and their last four wins have now featured at least 30 on the scoreboard. Joe...
Cincy Jungle
Samaje Perine matches career receiving touchdowns amount in win over Steelers
Some games, you just have to win with grit, and Samaje Perine helped the Cincinnati Bengals do just that on Sunday. The team’s backup running back had two receiving touchdowns before Joe Mixon was ruled out with a head injury, and Perine continued to play a big factor in the offense en route to the 37-30 win.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
Cincy Jungle
Will the Bengals make the playoffs?
The Cincinnati Bengals have had their moments this season. Following a difficult 0-2 start in games Cincinnati really had no business losing, they ended that record with a 15-point win over the Jets and a 12-point win over the Dolphins, two victories that have been looking even more impressive recently.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine
Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers
The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
Cincy Jungle
Sunday Night Football open thread
Today’s slate of NFL action comes to a conclusion with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so come join the fun in our open thread. Oh, and WHO DEY!!!
Cincy Jungle
What remaining game do you want the Bengals to win the most?
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most difficult remaining schedules. That means their playoff odds, which FiveThirtyEight currently has at 46%, aren’t as high as other over-.500 teams. The 4-4 49ers have a 77% chance to make the playoffs. Cincinnati has teams like Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Kansas...
Cincy Jungle
Steelers’ George Pickens ejected after cheap shot on Bengals’ Tyler Boyd
Trailing by seven, the Pittsburgh Steelers went for an onside kick late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd jumped up, secured the ball, and that was it. Well, until Steelers receiver George Pickens decided to take a blatant cheap shot on Boyd as he...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report: D.J. Reader is back; Ja’Marr Chase is not
The Cincinnati Bengals were back at practice Friday as they make their final preparations before departing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The teams both released their final injury reports, giving us an idea of who will be playing Sunday afternoon. For the Bengals, they are set to get a huge...
Cincy Jungle
Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season. The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincy Jungle
3 things we learned from the Bengals’ win over the Steelers
Well that’s a relief. For a while, it looked like the Bengals might be in for another disappointing performance against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. And then Joe Burrow Joe Burrowed his way out of three-point halftime deficit by leading the offense to a 20-3 run that put the team up by two touchdowns, before a meaningless Najee Harris score with under a minute left.
Cincy Jungle
CJ staff picks for Week 11 Sunday games and Bengals - Steelers pregame thread
Week 11 has has plenty of juicy matchups for the staff to pick from. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals got flexed out of prime time, we should still some close games going on. The highlight of the week is billing up to be the game between the Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincy Jungle
Musings Continued...
Well, the first half is over and the score is: The Referees and the Steelers 20 and the Bengals 17. It truly is disgusting and despicable what the referees did in that first half. Just like I said in my previous post, it is tough to win a game when your opponents are the other team and the referees.
