The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO