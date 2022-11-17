ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WR Collin Dixon decommits from Wisconsin football

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Firing head coach Paul Chryst was always going to lead to issues holding onto Wisconsin’s top 2023 recruits, which was evident on Thursday afternoon.

2023 wide receiver Collin Dixon announced his decision to de-commit from Wisconsin and fully reopen his recruitment via Twitter on Thursday.

Dixon is an Ohio native who holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Illinois, and Connecticut among others. He initially committed to Wisconsin on June 13 after being heavily recruited by Badgers wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

“I want to thank Coach Whitted, Coach Leonhard, and the entire staff at Wisconsin for giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level,” said Dixon on Twitter. “I’m extremely grateful for the relationships I have built and their continuous belief in my abilities. With that being said, after many discussions with family, I have decided to de-commit from Wisconsin and open my recruitment back up.”

