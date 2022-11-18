ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Texas company plans new facility to Jackson County

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.
CONYERS, GA
Tres Thomas is sole finalist for Covington city manager job

COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job. Thomas was interviewed by the council...
COVINGTON, GA
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Barbara Ann Leavelle late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of November, 2022 Name: Brenda Leavelle Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-86872 11/23 30 12/7 14 2022.
ATHENS, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2022:. • Samantha W. Albert, 32, Ridge Court, Conyers; battery.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Quality of life secondary to Rivian deal

I am sure I am not speaking only for myself but many others who made the decision to move to Morgan County to escape the madness of the big city life. This county used to tout itself as being unique in many areas. I remember not too long ago there were moratoriums on home building because the area was growing too rapidly. There used to be a concern about zoning, water supply, and disturbing the natural beauty that was surrounding us. But as of recently that seems to be out the window. Other folks, the Joint Development Authority in particular, have come in and taken over the wishes and concerns of the people. They claim everything they do is “legal." That may be, but a lot of it is unethical — please look up the word.

