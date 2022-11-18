Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Shocking Tom Brady charity scandal revealed
It hasn’t been a great year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as he’s gone through a very public divorce that likely cost him a lot of money, has struggled on the football field this season, and suffered some staggering business losses that could also land him in some serious legal trouble. And it Read more... The post Shocking Tom Brady charity scandal revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT
Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterward. The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things. On their second play, Foster...
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Private Girlfriend
Few NFL stars have been as successful on the field and off the field as Michael Strahan. The Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants was a dominant force on the field and he's since become a dominant force off of it, having success on television and in business.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Kayvon Thibodeaux holds no grudges against Lions for NFL draft snub
The New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium this Sunday and the game will feature two of the top rookie pass rushers in the NFL this year: Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Hutchinson was selected second overall by the Lions out of Michigan, after the Jacksonville...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
