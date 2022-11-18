ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Comeback

Shocking Tom Brady charity scandal revealed

It hasn’t been a great year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as he’s gone through a very public divorce that likely cost him a lot of money, has struggled on the football field this season, and suffered some staggering business losses that could also land him in some serious legal trouble. And it Read more... The post Shocking Tom Brady charity scandal revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY

