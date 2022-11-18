EASTON, Pa. - Easton and Phillipsburg will square off for the 115th time this Thanksgiving, with the Stateliners looking for their first win in the series since 2014. For head coach Frank Duffy, his group is looking to get over that hump. With plenty of close loses the last few years, this group isn't focused on the past, they're focused on the now.

