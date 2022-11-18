ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton, Phillipsburg to meet for the 115th time this Thanksgiving

EASTON, Pa. - Easton and Phillipsburg will square off for the 115th time this Thanksgiving, with the Stateliners looking for their first win in the series since 2014. For head coach Frank Duffy, his group is looking to get over that hump. With plenty of close loses the last few years, this group isn't focused on the past, they're focused on the now.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons

Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Downtown Reading comes alive with annual tree lighting

READING, Pa. — Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting. City officials said the tree serves as a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion. The tradition came at a time when many people said they need the good spirit more than ever. "I think...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church delivers food to people's homes for Thanksgiving

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior pastor Jimmie Rivera of City Limits Assembly of God says he wants to show some love this time of year, and he's been doing just that for years. The church has been helping to feed the people of Allentown for over 25 years, offering turkeys and sides for anyone that needs it for their Thanksgiving dinner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest to offer additional parking, shuttle services Friday as it gears up for multiple events

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With multiple events going on at SteelStacks, ArtsQuest will be offering free shuttle service on Friday afternoon. Additional off-site parking and free shuttle service to and from the ArtsQuest Center will be operating noon to 7 p.m. The pickup and drop off will be located at 240 Emery St. in Bethlehem, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy